The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion: Vicki Gunvalson stands behind cocaine allegations against Kelly Dodd

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion begins tonight and the ladies will find themselves in some hot water. There have been a lot of questions viewers have come up with this season and now, Andy Cohen will have them ready for the ladies to answer.

One of the most talked about moments will come when Vicki Gunvalson accuses Kelly Dodd of using cocaine. This comes up tonight and carries over into next week.

Dodd wasn’t very happy about what her co-star and former friend said, leaving viewers to wonder what will happen next.

Rumblings of Kelly Dodd not returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County have already been swirling. If Vicki Gunvalson returns to the show it is highly unlikely that Kelly will return because of the things that have already been said.

Their friendship has already been rocky this season. Vicki Gunvalson and her boyfriend, Steve Lodge set up Kelly Dodd’s ex-husband, Michael with his current girlfriend.

This news put Kelly over the edge. Ever since, the two have been friendly but not like they used to be.

There has been a lot of speculation about who told Vicki Gunvalson that Kelly Dodd was using cocaine.

Many believe Michael may have said something but the reality star is denying that it was her ex-husband. Gunvalson revealed it was a close friend of Dodd, but never did divulge the nitty-gritty details of the situation.

Find out how it all unfolds tonight on part one of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion tonight at 9/8c on Bravo.