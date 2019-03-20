The Real Housewives of New York Season 11 Episode 3 preview: It’s a Clam Shame brings forth a much-needed confrontation

20th March 2019 9:10 AM ET

The Real Housewives of New York is back with a brand new episode tonight on Bravo. Even though this is only the third episode, there’s a dramatic confrontation brewing between Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps as the two have yet to come face-to-face with one another.

During Episode 2, Dorinda learned that all she had to do was call Luann and apologize for the things she had previously said. However, Medley saw no need to apologize. Instead, she texted Luann a Tyler Perry quote about moving on.

During tonight’s episode, Sonja Morgan throws a party where both Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley are invited. In the episode description, it’s revealed that the two will finally come face-to-face.

Interestingly, The Real Housewives of New York viewers are fairly split on who is right in the situation. Some people believe that Luann is wrong for holding a grudge against Dorinda as she’s made many mistakes over the past two years.

Luann is so fucking full of her self. Tyler Perry is an actual star. You are a drunk, narcissistic piece of shit. Dorinda doesn't owe you anything. Fuck you #RHONY — Pat (@hocohomo) March 17, 2019

I don’t even know who is more crazy. Luann or Dorinda. #RHONY — Takeesha Pittman (@MizzPittman) March 16, 2019

LuAnn's only staying mad at @DorindaMedley for a storyline. Dorinda's right they've made up several times on air. Lu just wants to keep it going cuz other than that cabaret show she has nothing going on. Dorinda said nothing that was not true about Lu cuz she is delusional #RHONY — celticsfan (@armynavymom) March 15, 2019

Others believe that Dorinda needs to apologize for hurting and judging Dorinda and just move on. Some have even brought Dorinda’s own drinking into the equation, hinting that she’s good at pointing fingers at Luann’s alcohol issues but does little to take responsibility for her own drinking. During last year’s season, Medley denied having a drinking problem.

How are you questioning anyone else’s recovery?! How disgusting, sitting there dissecting her alcoholism. Luann needs to stay away from Dorinda and Ramona. They’re so judgmental 🙄#RHONY — The Glow Podcast (@TheGlowPodcast) March 17, 2019

Dorinda harping about Luann’s lack of responsibility is the epitome of hypocrisy. She is beyond blind to her own lack of responsibility. Unreal. #RHONY — ImpeachTheIdiot (@dontblikeuncool) March 17, 2019

Dorinda is mean and evil spirited! I believe she has a drinking problem herself. I’m not crazy about LuAnn but I agree with her! I wouldn’t want to be around someone as nasty as Dorinda or Ramona. They are mean! #RHONY — Dawn M. (@dawn72800) March 17, 2019

Interestingly, it doesn’t seem like their issues are resolved during tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York, as Bethenny Frankel will facilitate a lunch for Dorinda and Luann where they can hash out their issues during Episode 4, which is set to air on March 27, 2019.

In addition to Luann and Dorinda’s drama, Episode 3 will also feature conversations between the women, as Dorinda and Barbara will try to clear up their misunderstanding as to why Dorinda was suddenly uninvited to Barbara’s clambake. In addition, Bethenny Frankel will head to North Carolina to continue her relief work with her “This Is A Crisis” team.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.