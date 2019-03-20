Home > Smallscreen

The Real Housewives of New York Season 11 Episode 3 preview: It’s a Clam Shame brings forth a much-needed confrontation

20th March 2019 9:10 AM ET
Leave a Comment
RHONY
Dorinda and Luann will finally come face to face. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York is back with a brand new episode tonight on Bravo. Even though this is only the third episode, there’s a dramatic confrontation brewing between Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps as the two have yet to come face-to-face with one another.

During Episode 2, Dorinda learned that all she had to do was call Luann and apologize for the things she had previously said. However, Medley saw no need to apologize. Instead, she texted Luann a Tyler Perry quote about moving on.

During tonight’s episode, Sonja Morgan throws a party where both Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley are invited. In the episode description, it’s revealed that the two will finally come face-to-face.

Interestingly, The Real Housewives of New York viewers are fairly split on who is right in the situation. Some people believe that Luann is wrong for holding a grudge against Dorinda as she’s made many mistakes over the past two years.

Others believe that Dorinda needs to apologize for hurting and judging Dorinda and just move on. Some have even brought Dorinda’s own drinking into the equation, hinting that she’s good at pointing fingers at Luann’s alcohol issues but does little to take responsibility for her own drinking. During last year’s season, Medley denied having a drinking problem.

Interestingly, it doesn’t seem like their issues are resolved during tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York, as Bethenny Frankel will facilitate a lunch for Dorinda and Luann where they can hash out their issues during Episode 4, which is set to air on March 27, 2019.

In addition to Luann and Dorinda’s drama, Episode 3 will also feature conversations between the women, as Dorinda and Barbara will try to clear up their misunderstanding as to why Dorinda was suddenly uninvited to Barbara’s clambake. In addition, Bethenny Frankel will head to North Carolina to continue her relief work with her “This Is A Crisis” team.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Leave a Comment