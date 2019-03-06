The Real Housewives of New York Season 11 Episode 1: Divided, They Summer highlights Bethenny’s loss

The Real Housewives of New York is returning tonight for Season 11 on Bravo, and while Bravo hasn’t released a preview for tonight’s premiere episode, the description reveals we’re picking up right where we left off.

Once again, the ladies didn’t see one another over the summer. The title of the episode explains it all – Divided, They Summer.

The first episode will highlight Bethenny Frankel’s loss when her boyfriend died last summer. Dennis Shields died suddenly in his apartment in Trump Tower in New York on August 10, 2018. He was laid to rest the following Monday and Bethenny was spotted at the funeral.

As Bethenny will probably tell viewers during tonight’s episode, they weren’t exclusively dating at the time of his death. At the time, his death was ruled an accidental overdose.

During the premiere, we’ll also hear Luann de Lesseps’ side of the story as to why she didn’t attend the reunion special taping. During the taping, Bethenny hinted that they had held an intervention for her. It was later revealed that she had indeed relapsed and had to go back into rehab.

At the time, Luann learned that her ex-husband and her children were suing her over money that was supposed to go into a trust fund.

In less dramatic storylines, Ramona has decided that it’s time to overcome her fear of water and she starts taking swimming lessons. Sonja, on the other hand, is adjusting to life in her new apartment after finally renting out her townhouse for the $32,000 per month price she was asking for.

While the episode description doesn’t include anything about Tinsley, it does reveal that there are some unresolved feelings when it comes to Dorinda Medley. Last season, Dorinda couldn’t let go of her drama with Luann de Lesseps and those Jovani dresses. As it turns out, the two never worked out their issues and their drama continues to linger in New York.

Wonder if Season 11 will make up for a not so good Season 10 … we’ll see March 6th!! #RHONY pic.twitter.com/djTW5mrNT3 — Cristina Petrone (@clp_357) February 25, 2019

As we wait for tonight’s premiere episode, here are the tag lines for this new season of Real Housewives of New York that were just released yesterday.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.