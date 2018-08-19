The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spoilers: Will Charlie Sheen make an appearance?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could be seeing a controversial actor pop in. With the connections all of the ladies have, appearances on the show have drawn plenty of viewers who would otherwise skip the show.

Denise Richards confirmed she would be joining the show for the new season. She has been rumored to have been interested for a while but the timing was never right. Now that things have slowed down, Richards is ready to enter the chaos with her castmates.

Charlie Sheen could be making an appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was all but confirmed by Kyle Richards when TMZ caught up with her. Sheen is the ex-husband of Denise Richards and the two share two daughters together.

Along with Denise joining the show, most of the women are returning for another season. Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, and Erika Jayne will all be back for another round.

Having Charlie Sheen appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could draw in some new viewers. After his public meltdown and the insanity that followed, his disappearance from the spotlight has brought several questions.

While there has been no premiere date listed, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members have been spotted out together several times recently. In fact, they were all vacationing in the Bahamas, including Camille Grammer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo toward the end of the year.