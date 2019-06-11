The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shocker: Is Kim Richards returning?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has an open spot for a full-time housewife and it looks like someone is already eyeing it.

After news about Lisa Vanderpump quitting the show spread like wildfire, there have been plenty of rumors about who could fill her spot. The options are tempting for viewers but the reality of some of them signing on is laughable.

According to Radar Online, Kim Richards wants to throw her name in the hat for the role. She is no stranger to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but was fired as a full-time housewife after her behavior spiraled out of control.

During recent seasons, she has held the “friend of” role and wants to delve back into filming alongside the cast again.

Her beef with Lisa Rinna is still out there, though it looks like the two can now play nice around one another following the Halloween party incident this season. The two can definitely bring the drama and if they renew their feud, the ratings could skyrocket.

Season 9 has finished filming and the reunion taped last week. It is likely The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be renewed for another season, and if that is the case, a new housewife should be announced in the coming weeks.

Kathy Hilton was rumored to have signed on for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but she has since squashed that. She is the sister of Kim and Kyle Richards and would have brought something new to the show.

Hilton isn’t interested but Kim Richards apparently is.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return at the end of 2019.