The Proposal’s Michael and Ashley: Are they still together?

The Proposal was back with another episode tonight and it was Michael, the second runner-up from Latoya’s episode, who got a second chance at love. Throughout the episode, Michael knew how stressed out and nervous the girls were because he had been there.

When the final two, Jasmine and Ashley, were asked to propose something to Michael, Ashley decided to talk about how she knew there was someone out there who would love her.

Jasmine decided to take a different route, as she talked about the power of love and how she believed she was there for the right reason. And despite the audience screaming for Michael to pick Jasmine, he chose Ashley. Even Jasmine made an odd face, as she seemed surprised that he would pick Ashley.

Micheal Neely, in this case, is a Mystery Man with a familiar face. #TheProposal pic.twitter.com/1rxnCXKsfg — The Proposal (@TheProposalTV) August 21, 2018

But Michael believed that Ashley was the one for him. So, are they still together?

Since the official The Proposal Twitter account doesn’t provide updates until after the show has aired on the west coast, we can only speculate at this time but be sure to check back because we will make sure to add an update.

The audience thought Michael made the wrong decision when he picked Ashley, it’s possible that he did indeed pick the wrong woman! Previous contestants have often gone against the audience and they ended up splitting up with their choices just a few weeks later.

Given that trend, we are going to guess that they tried going on dates but that things didn’t work out. We are also going to speculate that perhaps he would have been engaged if he had chosen Jasmine, as they had so much in common. She even made him laugh with her impression, whereas Ashley could only focus on what she wanted from a man, not what they could have together.

Are you surprised that Michael chose Ashley on The Proposal?

The Proposal airs on Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.