The Order Season 2 release date on Netflix, cast, trailers, plot and everything we know so far

24th March 2019 2:59 PM ET

Fans are already anticipating The Order Season 2 after binge-watching the inaugural season of the supernatural horror drama which recently launched on Netflix.

The Order Season 2 is not yet confirmed by Netflix, but after getting off to a good start in its inaugural season, its return for another season is almost assured.

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger with Jack’s memory — as well as the memories of the other werewolves — wiped out.

Fans want to find out how Jack and the other werewolves regain their memories and are wondering when The Order Season 2 will launch on Netflix.

While we await the official renewal of the series for Season 2, we bring you everything we know so far about The Order Season 2, including expected release date, cast, trailers and plot.

This page will be updated with breaking news and additional information about the series. So stay tuned.

Will there be The Order Season 2?

Although Netflix has not yet officially renewed The Order for Season 2, the warm audience reception that Season 1 has received and the fact that Netflix rarely cancels its shows after only one season, makes it almost certain that the series will be renewed for another season.

Since The Order Season 1 launched on Netflix on March 7, 2019, it has reportedly been watched by more than 12 million viewers.

The cliffhanger ending of the Season 1 finale also shows that the creative team has plans for another season.

The Season 2 renewal announcement should come soon enough. We will update this page as soon as Netflix makes the highly-anticipated announcement.

The Order Season 2 release date

The Order Season 1 launched on Netflix in March 2019. Given the fact that Netflix shows tend to premiere about a year after the previous season, fans can expect that if The Order is renewed soon enough for Season 2, it will most likely premiere in the spring of 2020.

How many episodes will The Order Season 2 feature?

The Order Season 1 featured 10 episodes. The Order Season 2 will also likely feature 10 episodes.

The Order production details

The Order is a horror drama series created by Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen, who executive produce with Chad Oakes, Mike Frislev, and David Von Ancken. The series writers include Heaton, Eriksen, Rachel Langer, Jennica Harper, Penny Gummerson, and Jason Filiatrault.

The series stars Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell, and Max Martini.

The production company behind the series is Nomadic Pictures.

The Order premiered on Netflix on March 7, 2019.

The Order Season 2 trailer

The trailer for Season 2 will come only after the series is renewed. The Season 1 trailer came out in February 2019, about two weeks before Season 1 dropped on Netflix. This means that if, as expected, Netflix renews The Order for Season 2, fans still have a long wait ahead to see the official trailer for The Order Season 2.

The Order Season 2 cast

The main cast for Season 1 is expected to return for Season 2.

This includes Jake Manley (Heroes Reborn) as the leading character Jack Morton. Jack, a freshman at Belgrave University, joins the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. He also joins the rival organization known as the Knights of Saint Christopher. The secret societies open up a new world of dark magical arts, werewolves and previously hidden family secrets.

Sarah Grey (Legends of Tomorrow) will return as Alyssa Drake. She is also a student and member of the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose.

Katharine Isabelle is expected to turn as Vera Stone, Belgrave chancellor and member of The Hermetic Order.

Other members of The Hermetic Order expected to return for Season 2 include Louriza Tronco as Gabrielle Dupres, Aaron Hale as Brandon, and Jedidiah Goodacre as Kyle.

The characters that died in Season 1 include Max Martini as Jack’s father who is also the Grand Magus of The Hermetic Order of the Blue Cross, Matt Frewer (Orphan Black) as Jack’s grandfather Peter “Pops” Morton, Sam Trammell (Blue Blood) as Belgrave professor Erick Clarke, Favor Onwuka as Drea, and Ajay Friese as Amir.

The actors who played these characters are not expected to return for Season 2. But fans should prepare for surprises. Max Martini (Revenge) could miraculously return as Grand Magus Edward Coventry if the effect of the Vade Mecum spell is somehow reversed.

Members of the Knights of Saint Christopher expected to return in Season 2 include Adam DiMarco as Randall Carpio, Thomas Elms as Hamish Duke, and Devery Jacobs as Lilith Bathory.

The Order Season 2 could also introduce new characters, but we will have to wait for the official cast announcements by Netflix to confirm who is joining the cast of the show in the upcoming season.

The Order: What the series is about

The Order follows Jack Morton, a freshman at the fictional Belgrave University who is initiated into the secret society known as The Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. The secret society is dedicated to teaching its members the magical arts.

Jack’s father, Edward Coventry (Max Martini), is the Grand Magus of the Order.

Jack’s secret purpose for joining the secret society was to take down his estranged father, whom he blames for his mother’s death.

As Jack explores the world of dark magical arts, he discovers previously unknown family secrets, including an ongoing secret war between The Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose and werewolves of the Knight of Saint Christopher.

Jack later joins the rival Knights of Saint Christopher and becomes a werewolf.

In the Season 1 finale, Jack’s father Edward tries to sacrifice his son as part of the magical ritual needed to complete the Vade Mecum spell to take over the world. But Jack and other members of the Knights of Saint Christopher manage to defeat him. Edwards’s magic spell backfires and he is consumed by it.

After defeating Edward, Jack’s memory gets wiped out when Alyssa (Sarah Grey) — Jack’s love interest — blows a magical white powder in his face. All the other werewolves also have their memories wiped out.

The Order Season 2 plot

Season 2 will explore how Jack and the other werewolves go about regaining their lost memories and get revenge against The Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose whose members wiped out their memories.

Jack’s memory was so completely wiped out that he was not able to remember even his own name.

Season 2 will show exactly how the memory-wipe affected the other werewolves. The upcoming season will also explore Jack’s relationship with Alyssa.