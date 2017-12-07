The Menendez Murders: Defense claims Erik and Lyle killed their parents after years of sexual abuse

This week on The Menendez Murders, Erik tells all the the brother’s defense team claims they were subject to years of sexual abuse before they finally snapped.

José Enrique Menéndez and his wife rose were shot to death on August 20, 1989, in a brutal killing that saw them blasted in the kneecaps and face with a shotgun. Their two sons were arrested after a few months of police investigations and although they admitted the killings eventually they also had a defense.

This week’s episode spotlights the abuse that the two brothers say they endured for years and years. He says that he never wanted his parents dead, just that he wanted the abuse to stop and for them to be free of that threat. Erik also claims that his parents had threatened to kill both brothers in order to cover up their crimes.

Both brothers are currently serving life sentences without any possibility of parole.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Menendez Murders airs Thursdays at 10:00 PM on A&E.