The Maverick’s daughter: ‘Socially liberal’ Meghan McCain joins The View as new host

Senator John McCain, known to Americans as “The Maverick” of the Senate, will see his daughter Meghan McCain as a new co-host on ABC’s long-running chat show, The View, this season.

She appeared for the first time during today’s Hot Topics table on the show. The senator’s daughter is a self-described “socially liberal” conservative who is no stranger to notoriety. Her outspoken nature combined with a duality of conservative and liberal outlook has made Meghan a lightning rod of critique from both sides of this political divide.

Specifically, it is her support of gay marriage and equity for gays under the law that make her more of an outlier in the GOP. McCain replaces conservative host Jedediah Bila who suddenly exited the chat show in September 2017.

Meghan has blogged extensively and appeared on political salons like Real Time with Bill Maher expressing her views and defending her place in a party that is at best uncomfortable with gay issues.

Her progressive Republican voice will be buttressed by the liberal Democratic moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Paula Faris.

ABC News also chose McCain as a contributor to Good Morning America and This Week.

“I’m honored and proud to be part of such an iconic show with a diverse, smart, strong and interesting group of women,” said Meghan in a statement. “I’ve been a fan of the show for many years, so taking my seat at that table is definitely a career highlight!”

In recent years, Meghan was a host on Fox News’ Outnumbered, and hosted Pivot TV’s news program TakePart Live and the documentary series Raising McCain.

The Arizona native matriculated at Columbia University with a degree in art history and subsequently joined her father’s 2008 presidential campaign (she left later on). Her comments about her father’s running mate, Sarah Palin, were critical of the Alaskan politician’s effect on her father’s campaign.

Meghan’s fast-paced prose and insider knowledge of these events made her book Dirty Sexy Politics: A True Story a bestseller. Her most recent book, America, You Sexy Bitch: A Love Letter to Freedom, is a journal of her 2011 cross-country road trip with comic Michael Ian Black.

Meghan McCain Opens Up On Father's Cancer Battle "THE HERO OF MY LIFE": Meghan McCain opens up about her father Sen. John McCain's battle with cancer, and thanks the health care professionals taking care of him: "It is the most difficult thing I have done in my entire life." Posted by The View on Monday, October 9, 2017

Season 21 of The View airs at 11am ET on ABC five days a week.