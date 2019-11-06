The Masked Singer’s Black Widow: How did Raven-Symone break her arm?

Tonight on The Masked Singer, people’s suspicions were proven to be correct. Yes, when Black Widow was eliminated tonight, she unmasked as Raven-Symone.

However, one thing that people started asking immediately, when they learned it was Symone, was how she broke her arm.

How did Raven-Symone break her arm?

Before Black Widow unmasked as Raven-Symone, the five judges were split on who she was. Both Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke believed it was Symone.

Anthony Anderson said it couldn’t be because she was on his show Black-ish and he texted her during the performance. He apparently received an answer from someone else. He thought it was Drew Barrymore under the mask.

Jenny McCarthy thought it was Amber Riley and Ken Jeong thought it was Miranda Lambert.

It was Raven-Symone, which most fans online already knew.

But, what about that broken arm?

According to Symone, the broken arm was due to a silly decision.

“You know, just don’t ride a Hoverboard at 33,” Symone told the judges.

Who is Raven-Symone?

Raven-Symone is a 33-year-old entertainer who got her start as a child star. The fact that she has been in the public eye since she was a child is one thing that helped fans guess the identity of Black Widow.

“I thought it was going to be avoidable, to be honest with you. I’ve been very fortunate and I’ve had albums and performed on the Disney Channel, things like that,” Symone told Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t really think people would be all over my voice like they have. I’ve been pleasantly surprised.”

The clues included a tarot card, which tied into Raven-Symone’s Disney Channel show That’s So Raven, where she could see the future.

Black Widow told people they would be left “hanging by a thread,” which tied into her show, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.

Black Widow also had a connection with a peach, and Symone is from Georgia.

The phrase “welcome to my Empire” was also a hint, as Symone appeared on Empire.

Finally, the voice itself gave Raven-Symone away as Black Widow.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8/c on Fox.