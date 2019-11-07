The Masked Singer: Who is Flamingo based on the NAACP award?

Tonight on The Masked Singer, there were two eliminations, including Black Widow, who ended up being Raven-Symone.

However, one contestant that is still in the competition is Flamingo, and her clue on Wednesday night pretty much confirmed what a lot of fans already knew.

Flamingo is almost certainly either Fantasia or Adrienne Bailon.

The NAACP Award

The clue tonight on The Masked Singer for Flamingo was a physical clue when she showed that she has won an NAACP Image Award.

This should really help judge Anthony Anderson in his guesses in the future since he has hosted the NAACP Image Awards more than one time in the past.

When Robin Thicke guessed that Flamingo on The Masked Singer is Fantasia, Anthony Anderson agreed.

However, Jenny McCarthy guessed that Flamingo is former Cheetah Girl, Adrienne Bailon.

Both answers fit the physical clue.

See, Bailon and her co-hosts of The Real have won two NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy Award for their work on the show. That includes Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamar Braxton.

However, Fantasia also has more than one NAACP Image Award to her name.

Fantasia has won three NAACP Image Awards to go along with her Grammy, two ASCAP Awards, and three Billboard Awards.

Who is Flamingo on Masked Singer?

So, if the two biggest guesses tonight were Adrienne Bailon and Fantasia, which is it more likely?

Look at the other clues.

One clue is that Flamingo took a vacation from the tropical life, which ties into Adrienne’s recent Hawaiian vacation.

There is also the fact that the Cheetah Girls sang a song called “Shake Your Tail Feather,” which might tie in with her costume.

Flamingo said she loves mascara, which also ties into Bailon since she loves to share makeup tips on All Things Adrienne.

This season of The Masked Singer also loved to talk about all the Emmy nominations from the contestants, and as mentioned, she has won one of those as well.

So, while two of the judges think it is Fantasia, we are going with Adrienne Bailon.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.