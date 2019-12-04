The Masked Singer Season 2, Episode 9 preview: Clash of the Masks

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Masked Singer returns tonight and Fox has released a new sneak peek of Season 2, Episode 9, titled Clash of the Masks.

Following the shocking elimination of Patti LaBelle in the last episode of the show, the remaining masked celebrities will take on their next round of performances, with host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, trying to guess who are behind the masks.

One more celebrity singer will be unmasked on tonight’s episode of the show and fans have been guessing who is going home next.

In the new exclusive preview of tonight’s episode, Thingamajig gets flirty with Scherzinger. His Date-A-Majig app reveals that Nicole is the perfect match for him.

Thingamajig gets flirty after the panelist has been gushing over him for much of the season. She has joked on multiple occasions that she will marry whoever is behind Thingamajig’s mask.

Thingamajig’s strong showing so far on The Masked Singer has come as a surprise to fans who believe he is most likely the NBA star Victor Oladipo. Oladipo, who stands at 6 feet, 4 inches, was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft. He currently plays for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. He previously played for Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, we don’t know yet whether it is Oladipo who is really behind Thingamajig’s mask. We won’t know who is behind the mask until he is unmasked. But meanwhile, fans will continue to make their guesses based on the clues.

Victor Oladipo ain't even trying to hide the fact that he's Thingamajig on #maskedsinger and the judges not getting it is annoying at this point. Also, the leopard is Seal…. — Wrackspurt Robyn (@robyn_ravenclaw) October 17, 2019

"Victor Oladipo is 100% the “Thingamajig” character on Fox’s The Masked Singer and his voice is awesome" — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) October 17, 2019

The other remaining masked singers on the show are Butterfly, Fox, Tree, Flamingo, Rottweiler, and Leopard. One more celebrity will be unmasked tonight and two contestants will have to go head-to-head to avoid elimination.

Last month, the show announced a special two-night holiday event for Tuesday, December 10, and Wednesday, December 11.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.