The Masked Singer Season 2 clues: What does number 4261 for the skeleton mean?

The Masked Singer is coming back for Season 2 in just over a week, but FOX is already dishing out some clues as to the upcoming contestants. During a preview episode last night, fans learned that the number 4261 was an important one for the skeleton. A few other characters had important numbers, but nothing made sense.

Numbers we saw tonight:

Skeleton: 4261

Ice Cream: 2/14 (or Valentine’s Day)

Eagle: Either 106 (Fahrenheit) or 41 (Celsius)

Flower: 814(?) (Good luck on spotting this one if you’re colorblind.) Any predictions? #TheMaskedSinger — WakWar ⁠🐰 (@WakWar) September 16, 2019

A friend of mine thought the 4261 with the skeleton might be a reference to a date, as in 4/2/1961. #MaskedSinger — Matthew Collins (@reseagle12) September 16, 2019

One person guessed that 4261 could be a date, such as 4/2/1961. As it turns out, actor Christopher Meloni from Law & Order happens to have that birthday.

@MaskedSingerFOX the skeleton showed 4261 on a sign…christopher Meloni from Law&Order maybe? Thats his bday — AosbornePhoto (@AosborneP) September 16, 2019

But there was another theory to the number. One person guessed that the skeleton could be horror author Stephen King. The number 4261 could refer to his 42 movie adaptations and 61 novels, including one called Skeleton Crew. Having an author on the show could be a tough one to guess, as many authors live private lives and don’t necessarily share their lives as much as television hosts, singers, or actors on social media.

I think the Skeleton on The Masked Singer might be @StephenKing Clues were 4261 and "skeleton crew" (42 movie adaptations and 61 novels including "Skeleton Crew") #TheMaskedSinger — WilRav (@WilRav) September 16, 2019

FOX has already promised that the clues will be tougher to guess and the celebrities are much more varied. It would be impressive if someone had already guessed the skeleton.

So far, we know that there will be an egg, a flamingo, a leopard, a skeleton, a fox, a thingamajig, an ice cream, an eagle, a butterfly, a panda, a rose, a rottweiler, a black widow spider, a Christmas tree, and a penguin.

FOX has already promised that there will be a lot of variety this year, which was one of the criticisms of Season 1. Many of the celebrities were famous years ago, and the younger audience didn’t know any of them.

The show has already earned itself a third season. That premiere air date is set for February 2, 2020, immediately following the 2020 Super Bowl.

The Masked Singer premieres next Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on FOX.