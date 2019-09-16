Home > Smallscreen

The Masked Singer Season 2 clues: What does number 4261 for the skeleton mean?

16th September 2019 2:40 PM ET
The Masked Singer is coming back for Season 2 in just over a week, but FOX is already dishing out some clues as to the upcoming contestants. During a preview episode last night, fans learned that the number 4261 was an important one for the skeleton. A few other characters had important numbers, but nothing made sense.

One person guessed that 4261 could be a date, such as 4/2/1961. As it turns out, actor Christopher Meloni from Law & Order happens to have that birthday.

But there was another theory to the number. One person guessed that the skeleton could be horror author Stephen King. The number 4261 could refer to his 42 movie adaptations and 61 novels, including one called Skeleton Crew. Having an author on the show could be a tough one to guess, as many authors live private lives and don’t necessarily share their lives as much as television hosts, singers, or actors on social media.

FOX has already promised that the clues will be tougher to guess and the celebrities are much more varied. It would be impressive if someone had already guessed the skeleton.

So far, we know that there will be an egg, a flamingo, a leopard, a skeleton, a fox, a thingamajig, an ice cream, an eagle, a butterfly, a panda, a rose, a rottweiler, a black widow spider, a Christmas tree, and a penguin.

FOX has already promised that there will be a lot of variety this year, which was one of the criticisms of Season 1. Many of the celebrities were famous years ago, and the younger audience didn’t know any of them.

The show has already earned itself a third season. That premiere air date is set for February 2, 2020, immediately following the 2020 Super Bowl.

The Masked Singer premieres next Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on FOX.