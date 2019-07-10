The Masked Singer Season 2: Celebrities costumes revealed as flamingo, leopard and an egg

The Masked Singer is returning to FOX this September and the network has just released two teasers this week. In these teasers, you’ll see some of the new celebrity costumes that are fun and different from the previous season’s costumes.

In the first teaser, we see an egg, a leopard with bright green eyes, a pink flamingo, a fox with a unique feature for an eye, an eagle, and a skeleton with bedazzled eyes.

In the second teaser, no new celebrity costumes are revealed, but it is hinted that the judges are struggling with guessing who is behind the masks.

As we’ve previously covered on Monsters & Critics, fans are excited about the second season. The first season dished up many recognizable celebrities that families could guess from home.

But the show did draw a few criticisms, especially when it came to the celebrities. The clues were too easy to guess, especially since people were using Google to find out who was behind the mask. In addition, the choices of celebrities were criticized, as there were no Disney stars or younger celebrities that participated, cutting off the younger audience.

Not many teenagers know who Donnie Osmond, Ricki Lake, and Terry Bradshaw are, even with the clues provided throughout the show.

While The Masked Singer has the potential of becoming a huge family show where everyone can participate, many are hoping that producers will include more young talent so everyone can guess along.

The teasers also reveal that all of the original judges and host Nick Cannon are returning to the show. The Masked Singer returns with a two-hour premiere.

The Masked Singer premieres Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on FOX.