The Masked Singer return date, new night revealed by FOX

The Masked Singer is not on FOX this evening. Or, rather, the episode is not a new one. Instead, FOX is showing a rebroadcast of Season 2, Episode 7, where Triumph the Insult Comic Dog appeared.

It seems that FOX didn’t feel that enough viewers would tune in to watch a new episode of The Masked Singer on the day before Thanksgiving. Years of television ratings seem to back up that assumption.

The Masked Singer return date

The next new episode of The Masked Singer will air on Wednesday, December 4. The installment is called Clash of the Masks and it will air in the regular time slot of 8/7c.

According to the press release from FOX, four more of the remaining celebrities will battle it out in a round of dazzling performances. It will help decide which three of them advance to the next stage of the competition.

Don’t get too attached to Wednesday night episodes.

With stellar moves and a voice to match, #FoxMask 🦊 has to be a pro. Who could be hiding behind the mask? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/SM7dLVLAmZ — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) November 26, 2019

A new night for The Masked Singer

For Season 2, Episode 10, The Masked Singer will move to Tuesday night at 8/7c. That episode is called A Pain in the Mask and it will have the final six contestants all on the stage that night. One of them will be unmasked.

So far this season, the ones who have been eliminated are Egg (Johnny Weir), Ice Cream (Ninja), Panda (Laila Ali), Eagle (Dr. Drew Pinksy), Skeleton (Paul Shaffer), Penguin (Sherri Shepherd), Black Widow (Raven-Symone), Ladybug (Kelly Osbourne), and Flower (Patti LaBelle).

The contestants left this season are Butterfly, Flamingo, Fox, Leopard, Rottweiler, Thingamajig, and Tree.

There are a number of competitors this season who seem to have the talent to win the show, but it might be too early to predict who that will be in December. Enjoy the week off and make sure to tune back to FOX when the show returns in a week.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.