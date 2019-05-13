The Masked Singer on FOX: Seasons 2 and 3 revealed in primetime spot

The Masked Singer is coming back to FOX. The network released its fall lineup for the 2019-2020 season this morning and The Masked Singer has landed itself a primetime spot once again.

In the announcement, it was also revealed that The Masked Singer, which will premiere its second season this fall, has already been announced for the third season. That season will premiere after the Super Bowl on February 2, 2020.

The show will air this fall on Wednesdays in the 8/7c timeslot. There is no word yet on whether The Masked Singer will move to the Wednesday timeslot or remain on Sundays for the third season, but given its success in that timeslot, we’re guessing it will move to its permanent slot.

Interestingly, FOX is placing The Masked Singer in the same timeslot as CBS’ Survivor, which could create a battle for viewers. Since CBS has yet to announce its fall lineup, it’s uncertain whether the shows will be in direct competition.

The Masked Singer has a relatively shorter season than Survivor. While Season 1 of The Masked Singer had 10 episodes, Survivor averages between 14 and 17 episodes per season.

Deadline reports that Season 2 of The Masked Singer will have a different production company, as FOX will produce the show within the FOX corporation. Entertainment Chief Charlie Collier also revealed during FOX’s investor day that the budget will be less. It’s uncertain what impact these changes will have on the final result, which airs this fall.

Now that Seasons 2 and 3 of The Masked Singer have been announced, it’s time to start guessing what celebrities will appear. Viewers have already asked for the clues to be tougher to guess, as many guessed the celebrities within the first few weeks of Season 1.

The Masked Singer Season 2 will premiere this fall on FOX with Season 3 premiering after the Super Bowl in early 2020.