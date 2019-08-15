The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Amazon promotes show by selling gas at 30 cents per gallon, police intervene to resolve traffic congestion

Santa Monica Police briefly shut down Amazon’s Maisel Day 30-cents-per-gallon gas sale at a Chevron Station in Santa Monica on Thursday. The deal was part of the ongoing promotion for Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Prime Video series.

The scene at Lincoln Boulevard and Michigan Avenue quickly turned chaotic as excited motorists rushed to join the queue to fill their tanks at the ridiculously low price. Long lines that spilled into the streets formed quickly and stalled morning rush hour traffic on the westbound Santa Monica Freeway until about 10 a.m. when police intervened.

However, the promotion resumed shortly afterward. Amazon, city officials, and the Santa Monica Police Department worked together to ensure more orderly queues to prevent further traffic delays.

Santa Monica Police suspend an Amazon Prime promotion offering gas for 30 cents a gallon. Traffic issues are the big concern. Details coming up at 11am on ABC7. #maiselday pic.twitter.com/sJHQLcDUaK — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) August 15, 2019

The great deal on gas is back on, but be prepared to wait in traffic to get it. #MaiselDay @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/wosy0oR7s3 — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) August 15, 2019

Police later issued warnings, advising residents to take alternative routes and avoid the affected area.

Amazon is partnering with local gas stations to sell gas at 30 cents per gallon as part of its marketing campaign for The Marvelous Mrs. Masiel Prime Video series. The online retail giant also has similar promotion ongoing for a variety of products and services.

Amazon is bringing down the price of movie tickets, hotel rooms, hot dogs, and deli sandwiches to 1959 levels, the year in which the show takes place.

For instance, NBC Los Angeles reports that the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel offered a one-night stay for only $40.

A similar promotion kicks off on Thursday in L.A. allowing residents to get deli sandwich, movie tickets, malts, or a full makeover, at ’50s price levels of less than $5. The promotion involves nearly 30 businesses in the city.

Residents could get a 30-cent malt (instead of $6) at the retro diner Cafe ’50s on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Residents could also buy hot dogs at 30 cents at Pink’s on North La Brea Avenue in the Fairfax District of L.A.

Movie tickets are available at 51 cents at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas’ Bay Theater in Palisades Village, according to the Los Angeles Times.

2019 meets 1959. Talk about marvelous! How are you celebrating #MaiselDay today? 🎀 #MrsMaisel pic.twitter.com/2OkUQztPCu — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) August 15, 2019

Other businesses partnering with Amazon for the promotion include The Sportmen’s Lodge in Studio City, which offers rooms at $40 (instead of $200) and L.A.’s Blushington with $2.50 makeovers (instead of $60-$100).

Canter’s deli will serve sandwiches at 99 cents at its Fairfax location.

This promotion is not the first one that Amazon has offered for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Ahead of the show’s Season 2 premiere last year, the online retail giant partnered with Carnegie Deli in New York to serve “the Maisel” sandwich at 99 cents.