The Man in the High Castle Season 3: Watch the recap ahead of release date, Season 4 update and what to expect

The Man in the High Castle Season 3 is on its way to Amazon prime. With an October 5, 2018 release date, it has been 1 year, 9 months, 19 days since Season 2 of the dystopian series premiered. If you don’t want to rewatch the episodes, there is a recap of Season 1 and 2 to bring you up to speed.

Season 3 will further explore the alternate timelines and the Nazi ambition to build a machine to travel between realms. The resistance is wise to their plans and fights to stop John Smith and the Third Reich from increasing their domination over the world in the alternate history plot.

Juliana Crane takes center stage in the resistance and works with Tagomi to further explore the tapes. Obergruppenführer Smith will have to fight for his position as some of the Nazi elites are plotting against him following his rise in prestige.

In Season 3 of High Castle, Joe Blake will be sent back to San Francisco creating the opportunity to reunite with Juliana and further explore their relationship.

Cast update for High Castle Season 3

Rufus Sewell returns as John Smith, Luke Leintank as Joe Black, Alexa Davalos as Juliana Crane and Rupert Evans as Frank Frink for Season 3.

John Hans Tester will portray Dr. Josef Mengele, who in the High Castle alternate timeline is a “famous Nazi physician and Nobel Prize winner living in Berlin conducting his research,” according to Deadline.

Jason O’Mara will portray a new character named Wyatt Price — an Irish immigrant living in the neutral zone making ends meet as a black-market trader.

Chelah Horsdal, who portrays John’s wife Helen Smith confirmed the production of The Man in the High Castle Season 4 on Instagram.

The series was renewed earlier this year ahead of the Season 3 release date. Early reviews are positive for the upcoming season of the Amazon original.

All episodes of The Man in the High Castle Season 3 premiere on Amazon on October, 5.