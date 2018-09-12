The Man in the High Castle Season 3 release date, stunning revelations in the trailer

With almost two years since the premiere of The Man in the High Castle Season 2, Amazon has released a series of teasers for its upcoming Season 3.

An official trailer leaves viewers anticipating the rise of the resistance as Oberstgruppenführer John Smith makes a revealing discovery.

The Man in the High Castle Season 3 has an October 5th release date with 10 episodes.

In the trailer, the tapes continue to provide hope for the resistance as Juliana Crain seems to take a leadership role as an icon in the fight for freedom. One of the shocking revelations in the trailer is that the Nazi’s are building a time-travel machine.

According to Deadline, the Reich are building a gateway to the multiverse and interdimensional travel. In one of the teaser trailers, John Smith discovers that there are doppelganger versions of all of them.

In Season 3 of The Man in the High Castle, Joe Blake has maintained his status among the Nazi rank. Joe will be sent to San Franciso where he will reunite with Juliana.

While John Smith’s prestige among the Reich elite soars, his personal life takes a turn to the worse. His son, Thomas, turned himself in to be euthanized in the finale of Season 2.

Reischsmarschall Lincoln Rockwell and J. Edgar Hoover take action against Smith in the upcoming season.

Eric Overmyer, who has writer and producer credits on The Wire, Law & Order and Treme, will take over as the showrunner for the third season.

The alternate history series has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of the Season 3 release. High Castle has been a success for Amazon and its debut was the most-watched original program for the network.

The Man in the High Castle season 3 premieres Friday, October 5, 2018, on Amazon Prime Video.