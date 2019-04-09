The Last Summer on Netflix: Release date, trailer, and cast revealed

The Last Summer is a Netflix original romantic comedy that hits the streaming service in less than a month. Netflix’s website reveals the premiere date is set for May 3.

Here is the synopsis from Netflix:

Teens from a Chicago high school grapple with thier dreams, relationships and identities in a transformative summer before they leave for college.

Little has been revealed about the movie, but Netflix shared a very brief trailer on the movie’s official Instagram Live. The trailer was captured by a Twitter user, who shared it there.

You can see the trailer below.

New teaser trailer posted by The Last Summer Instagram account. The first official trailer will be release tomorrow and the movie starring Maia Mitchell, KJ Apa and Tyler Posey is set to be released on May 3rd on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/iIsVdPpl8i — Maia Mitchell Updates (@MaiaMUpdates) April 9, 2019

The movie stars a few actors that Netflix fans will recognize. K.J. Apa from Riverdale stars in the movie, alongside Maia Mitchell from The Fosters, and Sosie Bacon from 13 Reasons Why.

K.J. Apa plays the role of Griffin, while Maia plays a character named Phoebe. Apa is best known for Riverdale, The Hate U Give, The Cul De Sac, and A Dog’s Purpose. Maia starred in The Fosters, Never Goin’ Back, Teen Beach Movie, and Good Trouble.

Phoebe is the love interest of Griffin in the movie, a filmmaker who is making a documentary about her friends at the school.

The movie also stars Norman Johnson Jr., Jacob Latimore, Wolfgang Novogratz, and Mario Revolori. Sosie Bacon plays the role of Audrey. She’s best known for her roles in Loverboy, 13 Reasons Why, The Closer, and Scream: The TV Series.

The Last Summer is directed by Bill Bindley, who also co-wrote the movie with Scott Bindley. April Prosser polished the script.

The Last Summer is set to be released on Netflix on May 3, 2019.