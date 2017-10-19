The Lagina brothers want your theories on The Curse of Oak Island

Have your own theories about The Curse of Oak Island? The Lagina brothers and the rest of the Oak Island team are looking for your ideas about what lies hidden on the island and how to uncover it.

The pair are part of the “Fellowship of the Dig” who run Oak Island Tours Inc. along with the Blankenships, Alan Kostrzewa and Craig Tester, and the group’s website wants fans to submit theories about the island, its purported treasures, and technology that could help with the quest.

The new trailer for The Curse of Oak Island Season 5, which we exclusively revealed this week, has already pointed at some massive finds for the brothers including a historic coin, keys and the original Money Pit.

What’s more, the team are still on the island completing Season 5 so there could well be more big discoveries to come.

The Laginas and the rest of the group are keen to hear from people who have NEW theories which they have not heard before and which have not previously been researched.

You can send your ideas to them by following the instructions and filling in the form on the Oak Island Tours Inc submission page.

The Curse of Oak Island returns to History for Season 5 on November 7.