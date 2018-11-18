The Kombucha Shop on Shark Tank: How to stay healthy at home

On Sunday’s episode of Shark Tank, Kate Field will pitch her at-home brewing product from The Kombucha Shop. Hailing from Madison, Wisconsin, Field tells the sharks that Kombucha is a widely popular drink that is too expensive for people to consume regularly.

She points to the prices of bottles being between $3 and $5 per bottle, making the healthy drink hard for people to consume regularly. And that’s where her home-brewing system comes into place. Now, people can create Kombucha at the fraction of the price, at around $0.25 per bottle.

What is Kombucha?

In case you don’t know what kombucha is, it’s a fermented sweetened tea that contains vitamins, amino acids, and has various health benefits claims associated with it. The fermented part doesn’t mean it is packed with alcohol, but it does contain less than 0.5% of alcohol.

Where can you get Kombucha brewing kits?

The Kombucha Shop is currently one of the biggest and most reliable kombucha brewing companies nationwide, as Kate made it a mission to use the best and most effective brewing parts and tools in her business.

https://vimeo.com/134370050

On the company’s website, Kate explains that she discovered her passion for kombucha while working with low-income families in Washington, D.C., as a nutritionist educator.

Kate Field also reveals that she’s dedicated to organic ingredients, revealing that each kombucha culture is grown using 100% organic tea, sugar, liquid starter, and triple filtered water.

To make brewing easier for people at home, the company has recipes and tips on its website, but as Kate explains during her pitch, customers are more than welcome to create their own flavor combinations.

The Kombucha Shop at-home brewing fit is currently selling for $279 on the company’s website for a case of 12, which seems to be the only place where you can find the product. A case of 6 costs $147. A kombucha culture pouch comes in a six-pack and retails for $48. You can also buy bottles and tea blends, as well as replacement items.

Shark Tank airs Sunday at 9/8c on ABC.