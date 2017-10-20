The very creepy Island of Dolls with Josh Gates’ Destination Truth

This week Josh Gates’ Destination Truth, travels to Mexico City where Josh and the team investigate the Island of the Dolls.

The island, known locally as Isla de las Muñecas, lies south of Mexico City and is one of the many artificial islands built on the lake. These floating gardens have been in use for over 1000 years and were originally created to increase crop production, with so many created that parts of the lake are now more like canals.

One of the islands was owned by a man called Don Julián Santana Barrera, who was by all accounts a bit of a loner. The story goes that one day he found the body of a young girl floating in the water, along with her doll. As a mark of respect for the dead child he hung the doll up on a tree, but soon after he began reporting paranormal activity. Voices calling him and anguished wails caused Barrera to collect as many dolls as he could, in order to appease what he thought was the restless spirit of the girl. The result is one of the creepiest islands around and one that few people forget once they have seen it…

Also on this episode, the team head to the Bahamas in the Caribbean to look for a giant octopus that locals say dwells in the depths. Rumors of giant squid or kraken are nothing new to the region but could this tale have some truth to it?

Josh Gates’ Destination Truth airs on Fridays at 9:00 PM on Travel Channel.