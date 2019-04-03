The Hills: New Beginnings, a reboot of The Hills reality series from the 2000s, has received a premiere date. MTV announced on Tuesday that the new series will start on Monday, June 24, 2019.

MTV also released a first look at the series, which consists of footage from the old show and clips showing the new cast of the rebooted series.

According to a description of the series by MTV, The Hills: New Beginnings is based on the original reality TV series The Hills, a spin-off of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, created by Adam DiVello, executive produced by Liz Gateley and Sean Travis.

The original series aired from May 2006 to July 2010, and followed the professional and personal lives — relationships and romances — of a group of women in Los Angeles.

In the rebooted series, titled The Hills: New Beginnings, fans will follow the reunion of the cast of the original series, alongside their children — Delilah (Jason and Ashley’s daughter), Kirra (Audrina’s daughter), Gunner ( Speidi’s son) — and friends.

The cast of The Hills: New Beginnings features new faces, such as Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee, alongside the original cast, including Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Montag, Jason Wahler, Justin Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, and Whitney Port.

Other new cast members include Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler.

However, three original cast members, Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari (who replaced Conrad as lead in the original series) and Lo Bosworth, have confirmed that they will not feature in the reboot.

Conrad is busy with her Kohl’s line and preparing for her new podcast. Cavallari is unable to return for the rebooted series due to her E! show ,Very Cavallari, while Bosworth said she won’t return due to her tight schedule managing her Love Wellness brand.

The Hills: New Beginnings, originally scheduled to premiere in April, started filming on August 30, 2018, and is currently in production.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 24, 2019 on MTV.