The Hills: New Beginnings — Watch the first look here

If you came of age in the early 2000s, chances are you were glued to the latest drama between LC, Audrina, Lo, Heidi and all of their male conquests.

The Hills, which started as an offshoot of the successful series, Laguna Beach, followed Lauren Conrad, or LC, as she tried making her way as a fashion designer in LA, fresh out of high school.

Along the way, she picked up a gaggle of friends, some of whom may or may not have been orchestrated by MTV. And the show was not only popular, but the drama was intense.

Now, years later, MTV is reuniting the cast for The Hills: New Beginnings. That is, everyone but the founding and central cast member, Lauren Conrad.

As reboots have proven to be a popular genre with millennials, MTV has tried its hand in doing the same thing to The Hills. Of the core original cast, it brings back Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner and Stephanie Pratt. And from the looks of the first look trailer (see below), things are going to get pretty heated.

Also joining the cast is actress, Mischa Barton. Mischa didn’t appear on the original show but did appear on The OC. The famous drama arguably launched MTV’s fascination with Orange County, thus, making Lauren, then an unassuming teen from Laguna Beach, famous.

From the trailer, it appears we’ll get some of the intimate details of Audrina Patridge’s divorce from ex Corey Bohan. And we’ll see her on a date with the ubiquitous Justin Bobby.

There’s also a healthy dose of Pratt sibling family rivalry, with Spencer calling his sister the “most selfish human being ever.”

It looks like it’ll be bringing all of the drama of the original, but with an extra helping of plastic surgery on all of the female cast since the show last aired.

The Hills airs Mondays at 10/9c on MTV.