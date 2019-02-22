The Haunting of Bly Manor: When will the new season premiere on Netflix?

Netflix has announced that Season 2 of The Haunting of Hill House will happen, though with a twist. Season 2 will be called The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The new season will have no connection to the first, as it will be a brand new story with new characters.

The only connection appears to be that it will be about a haunting. It’s possible that Netflix wants to follow in the footsteps of American Horror Story, where each season is a brand new story, though with no connections to previous seasons.

You guessed it. The HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, a new chapter in the Haunting series based on the works of Henry James, is coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/nvhRBEfH2E — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) February 21, 2019

A very brief trailer was shared on Twitter yesterday as the show was announced.

Netflix’s ‘The Haunting’ teases the next chapter with 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' pic.twitter.com/zPYbL0bQU3 — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) February 21, 2019

But when can we expect The Haunting of Bly Manor to premiere on Netflix? When the new season was announced yesterday, it was revealed that we have to wait a while before seeing new episodes. It’s not expected to hit Netflix until 2020.

As for the story, it will reportedly follow Henry James’ 1898 novel called The Turn of the Screw. The first season of the show was based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel The Haunting of Hill House.

Netflix hasn’t made any comments about casting. Creator and director Mike Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy are both set to return for the show’s second season.

Henry’s novel is about a governess who has been hired to look after a pair of siblings at an Essex country house. But several ghosts around the house make her work complicated, especially since they appear to have a hold of the children.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is set to premiere on Netflix in 2020.