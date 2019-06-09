The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 filming locations: Where was it shot?

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 premiered on Hulu on June 5. The drama series, adapted for TV by Bruce Miller, is based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood.

The series is set in a dystopian world where the U.S. government is replaced by a totalitarian Christian fundamentalist regime that subjects the remaining fertile women (“Handmaids”) to sexual reproductive servitude.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off with June Osborne/Offred (Elisabeth Moss) making the decision to not flee to Canada with Nichole and Emily (Alexis Bledel), but return to Gilead to save Hannah (Jordana Blake).

Back in Gilead she tries to save Hannah and works with Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) to bring down the oppressive Gilead regime.

If you have seen all the episodes of Season 3 that have dropped so far on Hulu, you might have wondered where the new series was filmed.

Here is everything you need to know.

Where is The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 filmed?

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 started filming in October 2018 in Toronto and nearby towns and suburbs, including Cambridge and Hamilton. Other scenes were filmed in Washington D.C.

However, the studio work took place at the sets of Cinespace Film Studios in Toronto, according to Atlas of Wonders.

Part of the filming for Season 3 is known to have taken place in October 2018 in downtown Toronto, near the University of Toronto.

Filming also took place in February around Toronto City Hall.

The scenes shot around City Hall involved a large group of handmaids in red robes walking through snow-filled streets. Many witnesses described the scenes as “creepy.”

No sign of the commander. pic.twitter.com/cWqKD376sL — Brad Ross (@bradrossTO) February 21, 2019

The Handmaid's Tale is being filmed outside my office (how distracting..). If only it were Oryx and Crake instead #maddAdam @MargaretAtwood pic.twitter.com/7ENmGPlJZ5 — Rachel Sachs (@TheSachs) February 21, 2019

“Blessed be the fruit” from City Hall @Toronto. (From our roaming reporter M.S) pic.twitter.com/snBS5tcfUN — Toronto (@Toronto) February 21, 2019

Shooting Handmaids Tale outside city Hall pic.twitter.com/UFzLGpIbLo — Francesca Grosso (@fgrosso63) February 21, 2019

When #HandmaidsTale @HandmaidsOnHulu is filming in DC and you run into the set at Lincoln Memorial! Elisabeth Moss is such a delight. pic.twitter.com/FWebMSQhhy — Jacob Baum 🏳️‍🌈 (@JacobAndrewBaum) February 15, 2019

Filming also took place in mid-February around the National Mall in Washington D.C. and at the Lincoln Memorial.

Series stars, including Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel, Joseph Fiennes, and Yvonne Strahovski, were spotted shooting scenes for Season 3 at the National Mall and in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

The scenes involved scores of extras dressed in red handmaid robes.

When #HandmaidsTale @HandmaidsOnHulu is filming in DC and you run into the set at Lincoln Memorial! Elisabeth Moss is such a delight. pic.twitter.com/FWebMSQhhy — Jacob Baum 🏳️‍🌈 (@JacobAndrewBaum) February 15, 2019

Happening now: Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale filming all day on the National Mall. pic.twitter.com/Kt5sjxTaMd — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) February 15, 2019

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 drops new episodes every Wednesday night on Hulu.