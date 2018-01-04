The Four: Battle for Stardom on FOX, will Zhavia win a spot despite Diddy’s diss?

What do Sean Diddy Combs, Meghan Trainor, DJ Khaled and Charlie Walk have in common?

They will determine which contestant kills it to win FOX’s new music competition, The Four: Battle for Stardom.

Specifically, in our new clip, we meet one pretty dreadlocked 16-year-old from Monrovia, California named Carise Zhavia who does not have the full support of Sean Combs, yet.

Zhavia, as she is called, gets to pick one of the four sitting finalists, Elanese, to battle it out in a singing throw down as host Fergie emcees the challenge. Elanese is ready to take her on!

That’s the twist of The Four.

The format of this show is a 180-degree turn from existing music competition shows: Four auditioned finalists fight to defend their coveted spots, and are challenged by new singers determined to take them on to replace them.

Each week, if any of the four are outperformed, the panel of judges deciding, of course, they’ll go home and their challengers will take their slot on stage in the hallowed “The Four” chair.

There’s more. The one singer last standing at the end of the competition gets the panel of these aforementioned four industry experts to become key players who will guide the winner’s career to help them make it in the world of pop music.

The Four is brought to FOX by Armoza Formats and produced by ITV Entertainment and is executive produced by David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Becca Walker, David Friedman, Avi Armoza, Moshiko Cohen and Elwin Viztelly de Groot. Combs is also listed as a producer.

The Four airs Thursday at 8/7c on FOX.