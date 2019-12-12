The Flash: Who is Jim Corrigan on Crisis of Infinite Earths?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Jim Corrigan, aka The Spectre, played by actor Stephen Lobo, was one of the characters that featured on The Flash Season 6, Episode 9, titled Crisis on Infinite Earth: Part 3, which aired on Tuesday, December 10 on The CW.

Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 3 was The Flash episode of the Arrowverse 2019 crossover event.

In the episode, Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara), John Diggle (David Ramsay), and John Constantine (Matt Ryan) meet Jim Corrigan in Purgatory.

The group gained access to the realm thanks to Earth-666’s Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) opening a portal so they could find and bring back the soul of Oliver Queen, the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell).

Diggle was able to restore Oliver’s memories and the heroes tried to convince him to return to his former body. Before he could return, a bearded Corrigan appeared and told Oliver he was destined for something greater — saving the multiverse. So Oliver chose not to return.

Who is Jim Corrigan?

Stephen Lobo portrays Jim Corrigan in Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 3. Corrigan hosts a powerful entity called the Spectre.

Corrigan went through multiple incarnations in the comics.

The original version of Corrigan, created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Bernard Baily, appeared in More Fun Comics issue #52 (February 1940) as a murdered police officer who became the host of a super-powerful cosmic entity called the Spectre. The Spectre needs a host to interact with the physical world and chose Corrigan.

Another incarnation of Jim Corrigan, created by John Albano and José Delbo, was an African American police officer who first featured in Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen issue #149, published in May 1972. The character later appeared in the Black Lightning series.

Yet another incarnation of Jim Corrigan, created by Greg Rucka and Ed Brubaker, was a corrupt Gotham City cop who first appeared in Gotham Central issue #12. This version of Corrigan was not a host of the Spectre.

The version of the Spectre adapted for Crisis on Infinite Earth: Part 3 is the one that appeared briefly in the Crisis on Infinite Earth comic series (1985-1986) by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez.

He was not as powerful as the original. However, he helped bring the superheroes together for the final battle against the Anti-Monitor, to save the multiverse.

The Flash airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.