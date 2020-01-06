The Flash: When will The CW series return and what can viewers expect?

While we know that Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen has been spared the terrible responsibility of vanishing in Crisis, there’s still two episodes of the major crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths left before The Flash is set to return on February 4.

Anything could happen during those last fateful episodes but Team Flash will return and some form of reality will still exist.

When we last saw The Flash, Barry Allen-90 (John Wesley Shipp) had sacrificed himself to save Barry and the multiverse. Unfortunately, his death only delayed the massive antimatter wave created by the Anti-Monitor to destroy all of reality.

In the final moments of the episode, Pariah used his powers to transport the Paragons to the Vanishing Point, a point beyond time and space untouched by the antimatter wave.

The question now is how our heroes will defeat the Anti-Monitor and restore reality, and in what form that reality might take. Don’t expect that they will be able to bring back the entire multiverse unscathed, but we know by the very existence of upcoming episodes that some version of reality will survive.

Based on the promo for the final two episodes, Barry will converse with Oliver Queen inside the Speed Force and eight heroes (or more?) will team up against the Anti-Monitor.

As for what to expect post-Crisis, all we have is a single promo photo of Iris getting rested and hydrated at STAR Labs after sustaining some kind of superficial arm injury. The CW is very understandably keeping details tightly under wraps until Crisis has passed.

Seeing as how The Flash is The CW’s highest-rated title for the sixth year straight and the cast is all contracted through season seven, we will likely see at least one more year before having to truly worry about the fate of Barry Allen.

Catch the final two parts of Crisis on Infinite Earths on Tuesday, January 14 on Arrow at 8/7 C, followed by Legends of Tomorrow at 9/8 C on The CW.

The Flash returns Tuesday, February 4 at 8/7 C on The CW.