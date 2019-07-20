The Flash Season 6 trailer introduces new villain

A trailer for The Flash’s upcoming sixth season dropped during the series’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and it focuses heavily on the show’s chilling new villain, Dr. Ramsey Rosso, aka Bloodwork.

The trailer is entirely from Rosso’s point of view. He seems to view the characters we know as protagonists and heroes as villains. His grand goal is to conquer death itself.

Sendhil Ramamurthy, best known for his starring role on the series Heroes, will depict Rosso, which will be a recurring role. According to Deadline, Rosso is a genius physician who is an expert on hematological oncology. After running into former colleague Caitlin Snow at an event, Rosso starts to go down a dark path that causes him to transform into Bloodwork.

Flash Season 6 trailer

Take a look at the trailer below.

Fans will also be thrilled to know that in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Carlos Valdes, who plays tech genius Cisco, put to rest long-standing rumors that he’s leaving the series.

“I’m not leaving the show this season. I know everybody here is wondering, I know,” Valdes said. “…I love these guys. These guys love me, clearly. I love being in the room with these guys… I’m not leaving anytime soon.” Phew!

Cisco returns without superpowers

Last season, Cisco decided to take the metahuman cure and will no longer have his alter-ego Vibe at his disposal for the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see how the character adjusts to a life without superpowers. Superpowered or not, we’re thrilled Valdes is sticking around.

The Flash’s sixth season premieres on Tuesday, October 8 at 8/7c on The CW.