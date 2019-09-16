The Flash Season 6 teaser trailer and poster released

Things are looking dire in Central City! The CW has released a new teaser trailer for The Flash’s upcoming sixth season, and even though the clip is brief, it makes it clear that the stakes on the show have never been higher.

In the teaser, Barry (Grant Gustin) wears Jay Garrick’s hat, which appears to be outfitted with some kind of technology that enables him to see “billions of possible futures, billions of deaths.” Barry cries as he admits he “can’t stop what’s coming.”

Barry could be referring to Team Flash’s fight against Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Heroes alum Sendhil Ramamurthy), who will be the villain in the first half of the series’ new season. However, it’s more likely that Barry is referring to the upcoming Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths, ” which will see the destruction of alternative worlds throughout the multiverse.

This seems especially likely because the clip features a blast from the past in the form of Barry’s deceased mother, Nora Allen (Michelle Harrison). Nora perished when Barry was a child and his father was accused of her murder; events that led Joe West to take in the boy and helped set the trajectory of Barry’s life.

Yet, Nora Allen didn’t die in every version of the multiverse. As a result, it’s possible that Barry will once again encounter his mother on The Flash, but it may not be the one he knows from Earth-1.

In addition to the new teaser, The CW also dropped a poster for The Flash’s upcoming season. The poster features Barry donning his suit as the Flash at the center. He’s surrounded by Danielle Panabaker in the guise of Killer Frost, the newly cured and de-super powered Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), Candice Patton’s Iris West, and Ralph Dibney outfitted as Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer).

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

New beginnings. #TheFlash premieres Tuesday, October 8. Stream free next day only on The CW App. pic.twitter.com/3cy4U1jbAj — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) September 11, 2019

The Flash’s sixth season premieres on Tuesday, October 8 at 8/7c on The CW.