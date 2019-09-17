The Flash Season 6 release date: When does the show return in fall 2019?

In the final moments of The Flash’s fifth season, the date on the newspaper from the future reporting the Flash’s disappearance moved forward in time. Now the Flash’s disappearance is scheduled for December 2019, but first Team Flash will take on a new villain.

Before The Flash’s new season takes off running, here’s everything you should know about the upcoming episodes.

When will The Flash Season 6 premiere?

For the first time ever, The Flash and Arrow will air on the same night, Tuesdays. However, The Flash will premiere a week before Arrow.

The first episode of The Flash Season 6 will debut on Tuesday, October 8 at 8/9c on The CW.

A new poster was created to remind fans to tune in for the fall premiere.

The Flash’s Cast

Grant Gustin will return as the Flash and his alter-ego Barry Allen in the new season.

He will be joined by the members of Team Flash fans have grown to expect, including Candice Patton as Iris West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, and Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man.

Tom Cavanagh will also return as a new version of Harrison Wells. This time he’ll be “a bit of swashbuckler.” Cavanagh will also be playing the villain Pariah, a minion of the Anti-Monitor, in this season’s Arrowverse crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Speaking of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” it was recently announced that John Wesley Shipp will appear in the crossover. Shipp has appeared on The Flash as Barry Allen’s father Henry, Earth-2’s Flash Jay Garrick. and Earth-90’s Flash Barry Allen.

In addition, Keiynon Lonsdale who played Kid Flash on the series will return to reprise his role.

The Flash will introduce a new villain in the first half of the season: Dr. Ramsey Rosso, who will be played by Heroes alum Sendhil Ramamurthy. Rosso is a physician who specializes in hematological oncology and former colleague of Team Flash’s Caitlin Snow.

This Season’s Story

The first half of The Flash’s sixth season will focus on setting up “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” In fact, the mystical Monitor will appear at the end of the season premiere to inform Barry Allen about the pending troubles in the multiverse and that Barry will have to sacrifice his life.

Because of the important role “Crisis” will play in the events of The Flash, showrunner Eric Wallace has said that the upcoming season will be split in half, into what he called two “graphic novels.” That means The Flash will feature two big bads in season 6, one before the crossover and one after.

Only the villain for the first half of the season has been announced, Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork, who has been described as “the most personal villain the Flash has ever faced emotionally since Eobard Thawne.”

Rosso views superheroes as villains and his goal is to conquer death itself. During the season, the character will start down a dark path that leads to his transformation into Bloodwork.

Trailer and Episode 1 Teaser

During San Diego Comic-Con, a trailer was released for The Flash’s sixth season.

The CW has also released a brief teaser for the new season.

The Flash’s sixth season premieres on Tuesday, October 8 at 8/7c on The CW.