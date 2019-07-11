The Flash: Killer Frost is getting a new look in season 6

The Flash cast is back at work shooting the show’s sixth season and with any new season comes change. This season one of them will be Killer Frost’s costume.

Danielle Panabaker, the actress who plays the character, shared a photo of her new threads on Instagram. She captioned the picture, “When you show up to the first day of school in your brand new outfit.”

The costume features a long coat, bare shoulders, and, appropriately, a snowflake emblem. Check it out below:

Could the new outfit signal there will be new things ahead for Killer Frost?

Last season, the character and her alter-ego Caitlin Snow had become comfortable sharing a body and had gotten good at working together on whatever problems came their way.

While Killer Frost is mostly known as a villain in comics, on The Flash, she’s become a valued member of the superhero team. However, some fans anticipate the tables turning and Killer Frost going back to her villainous roots at some point.

We’ll have to wait and see if that happens this upcoming season.

This fall, The Flash will air on Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The season premieres on October 8.