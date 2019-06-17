The Flash: Jessica Parker Kennedy on status of Nora West-Allen

In the shocking season finale of The Flash, Nora West-Allen, the future daughter of Barry Allen and Iris West, gets erased from the timeline. This left fans wondering if the character is really gone for good.

Nora West-Allen, played by Jessica Parker Kennedy, became a key part of Team Flash this past season, which made her end especially surprising. But this is superhero TV, so characters often return. Could that happen for Nora?

In an interview with Collider, Kennedy weighed in on the question. While she acknowledged that anything could happen, she said, that Nora is gone for now. However, Kennedy went on to say that there is always some way to bring back characters on a show like that.

She also said that she would be happy to return to the show but for now, “she’s gone, for the moment.”

So it sounds like fans shouldn’t expect to see Nora West-Allen again soon. But it’s possible she could return at some point.

Whether she returns to The Flash or not, Kennedy was thankful for the time she spent on the series. “…I feel really lucky that I got to participate in that and wear a superhero costume. It’s the most popular show on The CW, so I felt really grateful being able to be on it.” She added, “Everyone was just incredibly welcoming, on that show. I felt like a part of the family, really quickly.”

The Flash will air on Tuesdays this fall at 8/7c on The CW.