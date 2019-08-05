The Family Chantel: Winter Everett’s boyfriend Jah has a big secret — What could it be?

For years, Chantel Everett’s family has been tormenting Pedro Jimeno as they continue looking for evidence to prove that he married their daughter under false pretenses.

But are they investigating the wrong daughter’s boyfriend? For weeks now, a big shocking secret has been teased about Winter Everett’s boyfriend Jah and viewers want to know what it is that he’s hiding.

Winter was just 19 years old when she and Jah started dating. At the time, he had a baby girl and from early on, Winter was around her, even calling herself an “insta-mom”.

She’s been around Jah’s daughter Liana for years now. Just last week, she posted a video on Instagram with the little girl where she calls Winter “mom”.

So when Jah says on the latest episode of The Family Chantel that his secret is bad enough to scare Winter away, it looks like she stuck around.

What could Jah possibly be hiding that he needs to come clean about? After all, he’s been around for about five years now, considering that Winter is 24 years old. He was even at infamous Thanksgiving dinner where Pedro and River came to blows.

The Family Chantel continues to tease Jah’s secret to the point where viewers wish they would just spill it already. Is there another woman? Was he offered a job on another continent and wants to take Winter with him?

Jah should know by now that his girlfriend’s family will find out any dirt he might have. He’s seen them with Pedro and Chantel. In fact, he brought it up during the latest episode.

“I just feel like your parents control a lot. They control a lot of things,” Jah said to Winter. “I just don’t want them to control our relationship like they’re controlling your sister and Pedro’s relationship.”

When she assured him that her parents aren’t like that with them because they “don’t keep secrets,” he nearly choked.

Right at the end of the episode, Jah’s big secret came out and he’s right, it really could scare Winter away. After all the digging and prodding, Chantel and her mom learned that Jah has another child.

We’ll have to tune in again to see how this all plays out. It’s worth noting that while there is a video of Liana on Winter’s Instagram page, there is no trace of Jah. It’s not clear why that is and it could very well be on purpose, to keep us guessing about the current status of their relationship.

