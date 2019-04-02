On The Curse of Oak Island this week, the treasure-hunting team continue to tussle against Mother Nature as the weather turns — but will one last push in the Money Pit force it to give up its secrets?

With just a few weeks to go before winter sets in, their resolve is bolstered when they find ever larger logs in the Money Pit area, which they believe could be part of the bracing system from a historic shaft.

In footage from the episode, researcher and historian Doug Crowell and others are in the Money Pit area when he states with confidence, “Where we are now is the likely spot of the original Money Pit.”

The team are finding substantial pieces of lumber, and when Rick Lagina and Laird Niven struggle to hoist one large log off of the heavy equipment scoop, Laird says in amazement, “that is a big old chunk of tree.”

Someone else concurs saying, “That is large!” Could the weathered, raggedy wood be part of the support for a historic shaft.

Rick is hopeful and resolute. “We’re close to an area of interest,” he says in the Season 6 episode, Striking Distance.

Elsewhere, Gary and Jack Begley are in a clearing when Gary has a moment of excitement. “Whoa ho ho ho ho, that is a lock!” he exclaims, looking at the dirt encrusted chunk of metal in his hand. “An old one by the look of it,” he adds, which makes Jack marvel out loud, “it makes you wonder what was going on here.”

While what transpired on Oak Island in the past is a mystery waiting to be solved, what is very clear in the here and now is that the weather is turning, forcing the treasure hunters to bundle up in cold weather gear including hats and gloves.

Will the team be able to pull off an a-ha moment before having to give up their quest for the rest of the year?

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c.