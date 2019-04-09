The Curse of Oak Island preview: The team discovers gold, shiny stuff but things sour at the Money Pit

On The Curse of Oak Island this week, the treasure hunting team experiences exciting highs and disappointing lows. In the upcoming Season 6 episode, Short Days and Tall Knights, they must make every minute count as another year of hard work and hopeful emotion is fast coming to an end.

But first the good news — metal-detecting expert Gary Drayton may have reason to do a gold dance! He and Jack Begley are searching near the shoreline when Gary’s detector beeps like mad.

“Yup, getting a signal,” he tells Jack, who exclaims, “is that a coin?” when he sees what Gary has dredged up.

“Yeah, its 1700s all over it,” Gary replies, “this is gold gilding.”

Jack concurs, exclaiming, “Oh yeah!”

Elsewhere, Gary and Marty Lagina excavate an old well that has them thinking a treasure hunting breakthrough could be on the horizon.

“I think this well is really, really old,” Gary tells Marty as they approach the hole. Marty is prepared to dig with a shovel, but things are so promising that later he uses heavy equipment to literally get to the bottom of things by uprooting the stone entrance!

“Who built it and when, nobody seems to know anything about it,” Marty says about the mysterious structure, “I love unearthing a new possibility!”

When Gary lowers himself down into the well, he calls out, “Ohhh,”

This prompts Marty to inquire, “what have you got.”

Gary replies, “I don’t know yet but it looks shiny!”

But the golden glow doesn’t last long for the Lagina’s and their team. Explosive spoilers reveal that time is running out when they are blindsided by a shocking development that threatens to halt all operations at the Money Pit. Could this be the end of the road for their treasure hunting dreams?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on HISTORY.