The Curse of Oak Island: Team uncover 200-year-old shaft and learn of possible Spanish treasure on the island

Subscribe to our The Curse of Oak Island newsletter!

On tonight’s episode of The Curse of Oak Island, Rick and Marty Lagina and their team discover a 200-year-old shaft which could lead them directly to the Money Pit.

Thy also look forward to the data gathered via a massive seismic scanning operation begun last week. Could this intel finally provide the clues needed to solve the centuries old mystery that has captivated generations of treasures hunters?

In footage from this week’s episode, Marty is exuberant as he scans Smith’s Cove. It is littered with dynamite charges and he says, “This looks like a minefield — the island can’t keep its secret anymore!”

Will his confidence be proven right, will the map created with seismic scanning data reveal evidence of tunnels and voids that could conclusively resolve the baffling mystery of what lies beneath the small island?

Meanwhile, metal detecting expert Gary Drayton is at his usual best as he discovers what could be a very valuable artifact. “This is a 1700 ship spike,” he declares after unearthing his latest find.

Elsewhere the team make another exciting discovery when they find what is described as a tunnel at a site where wooden posts are clearly seen protruding from the earth.

The official description from this week’s episode reveals, “Excitement grows when the team discovers a 200-year-old searcher shaft which could lead them directly to the Money Pit.”

But that’s not all they find fascinating on this week’s episode of History’s popular documentary series. The team also meet up in the war room with a guest who has an incredible tale to tell.

He informs the team that he has discovered Spanish ships deposited their treasure on Oak Island and protected the riches with flood tunnels.

“Wow!” responds Marty. This information is intriguing considering that last week’s guest provided information about a possible French treasure deposited on the island.

Could it be that instead of one major find, the team will uncover multiple treasure deposits?

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c