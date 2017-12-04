The Curse of Oak Island sweepstakes: Win a trip to visit legendary treasure-hunting location

Fans of The Curse of Oak Island can win an all-expenses paid trip to visit the legendary island in a sweepstakes being run by History.

The prize includes a round-trip airfare for you and a friend from the US, three nights at a luxury hotel, a tour of Oak Island and a special The Curse of Oak Island swag bag.

It also includes transport to and from the airport, and a $1,000 pre-paid credit card for things like food during the trip — with the whole prize worth $4,600.

Entries are currently open and run until the end of the day on December 31, with the prize winner being picked early in January 2018. Currently to enter you have to be over the age of 18, legally resident in one of the 50 United States or District of Columbia and located in the United States at the time of entry.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 is currently well under way with the next episode looking to be one of the most intriguing yet — after previews showed pottery and what is apparently bone being brought up from deep underground in the Money Pit area.

The trailer also showed Marty Lagina expressing concern about how much of a toll the treasure-hunt is taking on his brother Rick. Meanwhile, the description for next week’s episode reveals the team are set to uncover evidence which Marty believes “proves” the exact location of the original Money Pit.

Locating the original Money Pit would be an enormous breakthrough for the team, following years of searching. Other potentially big discoveries to come this season are thought to include some sort of link to the Knights Templar, which Rick has hinted at on more than one occasion. The treasures of the mysterious order are among the things that are thought could be buried on Oak Island.

You can enter The Curse of Oak Island sweepstakes by visiting the special Trip To Oak Island Sweepstakes page which also includes the official rules, terms of use and privacy policy, which must all be read and agreed to before entry.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.