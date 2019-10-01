The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 promises huge discovery as team takes it to a whole new level

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 premiere is still weeks away, but new spoilers are teasing a major find has been made.

Footage from the season ahead shows a huge hidden shaft being uncovered along with mysterious steps. Could it be they lead directly to the Money Pit, long rumored to contain untold riches?

Based on a tantalizing new preview video, this could be the year that Rick and Marty Lagina and their crew finally hit paydirt.

“Guys we’re in the eye of the swamp!” proclaims Marty as a huge crane, sitting atop an even bigger barge, churns up the mucky waters in the swamp.

“C’mon baby, be something good,” his brother Rick continues, as fully outfitted divers do their best to recover whatever lies beneath the dank water.

“Moment of truth, buddy!” yells a hopeful Marty.

The treasure hunters on History’s groundbreaking reality documentary show have toiled for six years on-camera to unearth what legend claims could be anything from Shakespeare’s manuscripts to Marie Antoinette’s jewels to the Ark of the Covenant.

This early footage suggests that this year The Curse of Oak Island crew have found something amazing.

“If we find it, it’s gonna go directly to the Money Pit,” explains Marty in the clip.

Leave it to metal-detecting expert Gary Drayton to come through for Marty, surfacing from the swamp exclaiming, “it’s a tunnel … this is what we’ve been looking for!”

Jack Begley and Craig Tester are then seen shoveling dirt from around the foundations of what appears to be a giant wooden shaft. Geologist Terry Matheson has more exciting news, claiming that what appear to be steps, “seem to lead down to something.”

What has the team found? Many men before the Laginas have lost their lives, and often their sanity, trying to lay claim to whatever may have been secreted away on Oak Island. When Marty proclaims, “Wow it’s all true!” does this meant that the search finally reached its climax?

Watch a sneak peek below (full length version here)!

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c.