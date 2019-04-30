The Curse of Oak Island Season 6 finale: ‘The biggest find in Oak Island history’

It’s the season finale of The Curse of Oak Island this week — with what History says is the “biggest find in Oak Island history”.

The episode, titled Lost and Founding, sees the treasure-hunting team led by brothers Rick and Marty Lagina confronted with a stunning new theory that just may connect the Oak Island treasure to the birth of a nation.

The hard-working team is also once again faced with the difficult decision of whether to quit or continue.

Marty is not exaggerating when he says, “Everything’s closing in, we’re running out of time.” They are faced with harsh wintry weather nipping at their heels, plus a labor strike they did not see coming.

Nevertheless, there is a glimmer of hope when something unexpected is found in Smith’s Cove, and when Rick asks, “No record of this?” it’s confirmed. “Maybe there’s something on the other side of this,” says crane operator Billy Gerhardt.

Elsewhere, the team are told that La Rochefoucauld may actually share the “truth” of Oak Island with the founding fathers. In Season 5 the team visited La Rochefoucauld castle in France; what is this latest intriguing twist about?

When they hear the exciting premise that, “they used the treasure to finance the Revolutionary War,” Marty responds, “Holy smokes!”

Later, while in the field, a symbol is found that matches one said to have been designed by George Washington, an incident that elicits a, “Holy shamoley,” from metal detecting expert Gary Drayton.

The late Dan Blankenship is in the final episode as well, and his appearance will no doubt be a bittersweet reminder to viewers of all that is at stake on Oak Island. The legendary treasure hunter spent decades on the island, fervently hoping to be the one to discover what some believe to be priceless artifacts, stores of silver and gold, even historic objects.

Do the team finally realize their mutually held dream to solve the Oak Island mystery?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Watch Curse of Oak Island | Tomorrow Are you ready to rewrite HISTORY during tomorrow's season finale? Posted by The Curse of Oak Island on Monday, April 29, 2019

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c.