The Curse of Oak Island preview: Team believe they’ve found tunnel leading to Money Pit

Coming up on this week’s The Curse of Oak Island — the team believe they’ve finally found the ever elusive flood tunnel leading to the Money Pit!

Meanwhile, metal-detecting expert Gary Drayton also uncovers a mysterious maritime artifact that could be linked to the Founding Fathers.

Last week was a busy one for Rick and Marty Lagina and their team as they were given data showing that the swamp was possibly man-made. As a result, they decided to forge ahead and drain the area, in the hopes of discovering what until now has laid buried in secret.

In this week’s all-new episode, they return to Smith’s Cove where Choice Drilling has been bringing up promising evidence that may indicate an entryway to the Money Pit.

The team hope to find five stone box drains discovered in 1850, and eventually the fabled Money Pit. As Rick explained in a sneak peek at the end of last week’s episode, “The goal is to delineate an area where a possible flood tunnel might be.”

After years of searching, the team believes they have found the elusive flood tunnel that will lead them to the Money Pit and Gary discovers a mysterious artifact that may have a connection to the Founding Fathers — Official Season 7, Episode 4 description

Could they have succeeded in this endeavor already? In the war room Jack Begley seems to hint at such a possibility when he exclaims, “This is the entrance, let’s dig it up!” His words are music to Marty’s ears who looks as if he’s totally on board with the idea.

A soundbite from Rick, in the trailer below, hears him declare, “This is the best clue we’ve ever had.”

Elsewhere, metal detecting expert Gary Drayton appears to have once again struck pay dirt, this time finding an item in the earth which is described as “really, really unusual.” The item appears to have a design in the shape of a leaf, with distinctive braiding around it.

Later, Alex Lagina and Laird Niven listen intently as an expert renders an opinion on the object, saying, “To me, has sort of a maritime look.”

Meanwhile, there are ah’s and oh’s as some of the latest spoils are examined and geologist Terry Matheson explains, “these are pieces probably of beams.” Another clip shown in the sneak peek showed Paul Troutman adding, as Rick looks on astounded, “it’s probably a tunnel that we’re in.”

Could this be the beginning of the end of the mystery that has confounded searchers for over two centuries? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Subscribe to our The Curse of Oak Island newsletter!

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c