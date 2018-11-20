The Curse of Oak Island: Lagina brothers and their team finally strike gold

The team behind History’s hit show The Curse of Oak Island finally strike gold on this week’s episode — the first time the precious metal has ever been discovered on the island.

Sneak peek footage at the end of last week’s two-hour premiere showed tests taking place on a brooch discovered during the Season 6 opener. Marty Lagina was then heard saying: “We’ve found our first gold on Oak Island.”

A separate trailer for the episode, which you can watch below, also shows Marty saying: “This could be more valuable than we ever thought.” Meanwhile, Dave Blankenship adds: “I want more gold than that!”

The description for this week’s episode reads:

Brothers Rick and Marty Lagina begin the biggest and most expensive operation ever undertaken in the 223 year long treasure hunt. And after years of searching, the brotherhood finally strikes gold.

The sneak peek footage at the end of the Season 6 premiere showed one of the two red gemstones discovered on the island being described as “super-ancient” after tests.

Meanwhile, Marty was filmed telling the team in the War Room: “These artifacts are pushing us back farther in time than I ever thought.”

Seismic testing, which has allowed the team to “see” underground in the Money Pit area for the first time in two and a quarter centuries, was also shown continuing.

A huge convoy of trucks was also seen arriving on the island as the team begin efforts to construct a huge cofferdam in Smith’s Cove, where a medieval lead cross was discovered by metal-detecting expert Gary Drayton last season.

Results of tests on the cross were the high point of the Season 6 premiere, showing that the metal it was made from did not come from North America, meaning it must have come from overseas — and could possibly have a Templar connection.

Watch the trailer for this week’s episode of The Curse of Oak Island below, and read our full recap of The Curse of Oak Island Season 6 premiere here. Then tune in to watch as the team finally strike gold!

Watch The Curse of Oak | Tuesday at 9/8c "For the first time we can look underground in the money pit!" The investigation continues, Tuesday at 9/8c on HISTORY Posted by The Curse of Oak Island on Thursday, November 15, 2018

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.