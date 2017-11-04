The Curse of Oak Island insider rumors point to remarkable discoveries on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 could have something truly special in store for fans according to rumors from insiders.

Local resident Karen Publicover, who lives just across the causeway leading to the island, said she has heard claims that Rick and Marty Lagina and the team have already found more this year than “in 200 years of exploration” — with the rumor coming from “an inside source”.

In good news for fans, there could also be more to come with Karen revealing on her Oak Island From The Other Side of The Causeway blog that filming is still happening “on a daily basis” — with the level of traffic currently traveling on and off the island higher than “in any other year”.

It comes after she previously told last month how far more activity appears to be taking place on the island than is usual for this time of year.

Karen also revealed on her blog how some “very odd looking beams and logs” were seen being driven off the island yesterday. She said: “I am tempted to guess they are heading for carbon dating. Wonder where they came from??”

Karen, who also runs her own Oak Island Facebook page, said divers also arrived on the island this week following the removal of Brewster’s and Irving drilling equipment which was brought in earlier this year.

Footage revealed in some of the Season 5 trailers has already shown a diver being lowered down a shaft during the season ahead, but their return this week suggests we will see more than one dive take place during the season.

Karen said: “With all of the big equipment being removed from Oak Island last week, one would have thought the exploration was over for another year. Apparently not!

“While the Brewster’s and Irving equipment was being removed, the divers and their equipment were rolling in. Either the search continues or…the documentation of the finds is happening…how’s that for intrigue.”

Karen also opened up about the storm damage that took place on and around the island at the start of the year — as shown in the sneak peek at the premiere which aired on History on Thursday.

She said last winter saw two particularly big back-to-back storms ravage the island. The Curse of Oak Island sneak peek showed that the whole road on the south of the island was washed away — with the team needing to rebuild it to regain access to the Money Pit area for their equipment.

It’s hoped that the movement caused by the storms to rocks and topsoil may have caused the island to unearth some more of its secrets. Several potentially big finds have already been revealed in the trailers — including a coin and some sort of spike or bone.

Karen said: “I for one am truly hoping the team’s hard work has paid off!

Here are the descriptions for the first two episodes of Season 5.

The Curse of Oak Island returns to History on November 7 at 9/8c.