The Curse of Oak Island: How to get your hands on official merchandise

With just days to go until the start of The Curse of Oak Island Season 5, viewers are getting excited.

Now die-hard fans can start getting their hands on official merchandise, because nothing says you’re a true The Curse of Oak Island fan quite like watching the show while wearing a Curse of Oak Island t-shirt and drinking your coffee out of a Curse of Oak Island mug.

Oak Island Tours Inc., the company owned by Rick and Marty Lagina and several other member of the “Fellowship of the Dig”, has just posted a Facebook link to their online store announcing they are shipping official merchandise within Canada.

In good news for American fans they said they are also soon set to make an announcement on shipping within the USA.

Official COOI Merchandise available for shipping within Canada. Shipping within USA announcement coming soon. Posted by Oak Island Tours Inc. on Monday, October 23, 2017

The History channel, who also sell the merchandise, are currently working on a new-and-improved store which, at the time of writing, was currently still under renovation. However, The Curse of Oak Island merchandise should soon be available there soon too.

Keep your eyes peeled, and we’ll let you know as soon as we hear about the items being available in the USA.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 premieres November 7 on History.