The Below Deck crew made $168,000 in tips this season…and they’re pretty happy about it

The crew from Below Deck are left grinning from ear-to-ear on the season finale — after racking up a total of $168,000 in tips during the season.

The huge sum comes after the team got a single $30,000 tip just from the final charter of the season, which had financial wizard and guru Timothy Sykes as the primary guest.

Watch the clip below as Captain Lee Rosbach hands all the crew members their respective shares of the cash, which they promptly go and celebrate with champagne.

The big windfall is revealed at the end of the season finale, which sees tensions among the crew are running high with everyone rushing to keep up as Sykes micromanages them in a bid to pull off a big surprise for his guests.

The episode also sees Jen Howell trying to be on her best behavior after her massive fight with the crew, and also trying to fix her bad blood with Kate Chastain. Meanwhile Nico Scholly gathers the courage to end his fling with Brianna Adekeye.

But it seems all the drama and hard work has paid off for the crew as they part ways with bank accounts full of cash. As Bruno Duarte says: “This is the best way to finish the season.”

