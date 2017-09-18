The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead spotlights frenzied murder of Dale Orwan

This week on The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead, the case of Dale Orwan who was stabbed 17 times in a frenzied attack.

April 2001 in Hummelstown, Pa., and coroner Hetrick is called to the scene a bloody murder. The body of Orwan is found partially clothed in his own home, he’s been stabbed 17 times.

The only real suspect is a red headed woman whose clothes were found at the scene. Is it a crime of passion, a planned murder or a robbery gone wrong?

Later 33-year-old Van Alsobrook and 40-year-old Mary Bergere would plead guilty to murder and conspiracy to commit murder, but the path to that result is a fascinating one.

Hetrick explains how his investigation helped prove who committed the murder and allowed police to arrest the perpetrators.

The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead airs Mondays at 10:00 P.M. on Investigation Discovery.