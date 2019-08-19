The Conners Season 2 release date: When does the show come back on TV in fall 2019?

ABC renewed the sitcom The Conners for Season 2 back in March 2019. The network has since confirmed that the show, a spin-off of Roseanne, will come back on TV this fall.

The renewal of the series for Season 2 did not come as a surprise. The Conners Season 1 premiered on ABC in October 2018, after the network canceled Roseanne in May, following Roseanne Barr’s controversial comments on Twitter. The show posted impressive ratings and was ranked ABC’s top scripted series in the 18-49 demographic in the 2018-2019 TV season.

The ratings disproved those critics who had raised doubts that a spin-off of Roseanne that did not feature the originals series star could win audience acceptance.

The Conners was created by Matt Williams with Bruce Helford as showrunner, and follows the life of a working-class American family in fictional Lanford, Illinois, after the death of matriarch Roseanne Conner.

Filming of Season 2 is already underway, and while fans await the premiere of the show next month, here is everything we know so far.

The Conners Season 2 release date

ABC has confirmed that The Conners Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 8/7c.

How many episodes will Season 2 feature?

ABC initially renewed The Conners in March for Season 2, consisting of 13 episodes. The network announced in May that six more episodes had been ordered, bringing the total number of Season 2 episodes to 19, compared with Season 1’s 11 episodes.

Cast

Most of the main cast of the series is expected to return for Season 2.

The main cast includes John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner-Healy, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

In season 1, all the actors reprised their original roles on Roseanne, except for Maya Lynne Robinson, who played Geena Williams-Conner in place of Xosha Roquemore.

Roquemore played Geena Williams-Conner in the Season 1 of the Roseanne revival.

The Instagram video below shows the cast of season 2 introduced to the studio audience. It indicates that Becky (Lecy Goranson) is pregnant.

Katey Sagal is expected to return in Season 2 as Louise, Casa Bonita bartender, according to TVLine.

The Conners returns to ABC on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 8/7c.