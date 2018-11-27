The Conners cast has some familiar faces returning during a new episode. Sarah Chalke is back as Andrea and Natalie West returns as Crystal on the program.

The episode, called One Flew Over the Conners’ Nest, should provide viewers with a lot of laughs. Especially with the inclusion of some chickens.

During the new episode, Jackie is going to enlist the help of Mark and Mary to convince Dan to build a chicken coop in the backyard. It’s an attempt to help the family eat organic eggs.

In another sub-story, Becky will meet with Andrea (Sarah Chalke) for the first time since the surrogacy mishap earlier in the season. At work for her new casino job, Darlene is forced to deal with a sleazy customer.

You won’t see him on screen, but Fred Savage is behind the camera tonight as this episode’s Director! #TheConners pic.twitter.com/h2VffHCXo5 — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) November 27, 2018

Who are Sarah Chalke and Natalie West on The Conners cast?

Alicia Goranson plays Becky Conner-Healy on The Conners, but it used to be a role that actress Sarah Chalke shared for a season of Roseanne.

Now, Chalke will return for another episode as Andrea, a woman who wanted to have Becky serve as a surrogate for her. As a reminder, Becky announced she was pregnant on the last episode of The Conners.

Actress Natalie West will also join The Conners cast again. She played Crystal Anderson-Conner for years on Roseanne. West also appeared as Crystal on the Roseanne reboot, helping out with some stunt-casting for ABC.

Season 1 Episode 6 of The Conners should be an interesting episode, especially with the return of Sarah Chalke and Natalie West. It’s not the fall finale either, as a new episode will come out on ABC next week as well.

The Conners airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC.